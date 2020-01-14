Zak Dearnley: Oldham Athletic sign former Manchester United forward

Zak Dearnley made nine appearances for Oldham last season

Oldham have signed forward Zak Dearnley on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with the Latics from Manchester United last season, scoring once in nine appearances.

He was released by the Premier League side last summer and has spent the first half of the campaign without a club.

Dearnley could feature in Tuesday's home game against League Two strugglers Stevenage.

