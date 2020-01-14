Mal Benning: Mansfield defender highlights racially abusive tweet

Mansfield Town defender Mal Benning highlighted the message sent to him on Twitter

Police are investigating after Mansfield Town defender Mal Benning highlighted a racially abusive message sent to him on social media.

The 26-year-old drew the attention of his Twitter followers to a since deleted post which appeared on Monday.

He wrote: "Not experienced much "racism" as one of very few Asian players in the professional game.

"But there is no need for this no matter what race you are or what team you support."

Police say they are aware and will be investigating.

The account from which the message was posted belongs to a person who National League side Chesterfield say is purported to be one of their supporters.

In a statement on their website, the club said: "Racist comments simply cannot be tolerated and any information we receive which helps police identify the person who has sent this message would be greatly appreciated.

"Chesterfield FC Community Trust does much to educate groups about diversity, race and equality, delivering workshops in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

"The club and the Trust also work in partnership with Kick It Out to promote inclusion and respect in football."

Benning has made more than 200 appearances for Mansfield since arriving from Walsall in 2015.