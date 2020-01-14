Moses Ogbu: Grimsby Town release Nigerian striker

Moses Ogbu
Moses Ogbu scored twice in 20 League Two appearances for Grimsby

Grimsby Town have terminated the contract of striker Moses Ogbu by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old Nigerian scored four goals in 25 appearances for the Mariners after joining on a one-year deal in the summer.

Boss Ian Holloway told BBC Radio Humberside: "I think he needs to go and see if he can be happy again. I'm trying to make his life better.

"We had a chat, he took it brilliantly and we had a big hug at the end of it."

