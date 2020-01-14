Ignacio Pussetto: Watford close to signing Udinese winger

Pussetto's only goal of the season came in the 94th minute against Juventus on 15 December

Watford are close to signing Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto for £7m.

Pussetto, 24, who joined the Italian side in 2018 from Huracan in his native Argentina, has flown to London for a medical.

He has largely been used off the substitutes' bench this season and scored his only goal in 14 appearances in a 3-1 defeat by leaders Juventus on 15 December.

Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo is the father of Watford owner Gino.

Watford have been in inspired form following the appointment of Nigel Pearson as the club's third manager of the season on 7 December.

The Hornets have won four of their past five Premier League games, their best run since winning their opening four games of last season.