Mali's ex-Liverpool and Juventus star Momo Sissoko retires

One of Mohamed 'Momo' Sissoko's last clubs was Hong Kong's Kitchee

Former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has announced his retirement from football.

The ex-Mali international, who turns 35 on January 22, last played in the French second-tier for Sochaux last season.

"If I am here this evening, it is to tell you that it is the end for me," Sissoko told French television channel RMC Sport.

"I stop my career. It is a decision really difficult to take and to say."

Sissoko featured for 14 clubs including European sides Liverpool, Valencia, PSG, Juventus, Fiorentina and Livante and won seven trophies.

During his time with Valencia he won a La liga title, the European Super Cup as well as the now-defunct Uefa Cup.

That success led to a move to English Premier League side Liverpool in 2005 where he won another European Super Cup and the FA Cup.

After falling out of favour with then Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez he moved to Italian giants Juventus.

The France-born players first professional French club was was Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title.

Following his release by PSG in 2013 his club career became somewhat nomadic with a spell back in Spain at Levante, before moving to Asia where he played for Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua and Indian club Pune City.

He then returned to Europe and the Italian second-tier as he signed for Ternana, where he spent just three weeks before going back to Asia and Indonesian side Mitra Kukar.

His journey then took him to central America and a stint at Mexican club Atletico San Luis in 2017.

Sissoko's final two clubs were Kitchee in Hong Kong and then finally a short time at French side Sochaux, who he signed a six-month deal with in January last year.

He was born in France but committed his international future to his country of origin Mali and made his debut for the Eagles in 2004.

Sissoko made 34 appearances for Mali scoring two goals, and he helped the Eagles to a third place finish at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

In all he played at four Africa Cup of Nations finals - 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2013.