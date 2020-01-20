Aston Villa v Watford

Villa head coach Dean Smith says the manner of his side's 3-0 defeat at Watford on 28 December "was a big wake-up call for everybody"

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa will line up without a recognised striker for the fourth successive match as the prospective deal for Mbwana Samatta has not been completed in time.

Douglas Luiz could start after impressing as a substitute at Brighton.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out after injuring his hamstring against Tottenham.

Danny Welbeck could be involved for the first time since suffering a torn hamstring in October.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: If Aston Villa had beaten Watford at Vicarage Road less than a month ago, they'd have moved eight points clear of their relegation rivals and would simultaneously had inflicted significant psychological damage too.

Despite the hosts going down to 10 men for more than an half an hour, Villa succumbed limply and even conceded twice after Adrian Mariappa had been sent off.

Watford's momentum has been steadily building since, and just 24 days later they could open up a four-point gap over Villa. It seems a pivotal moment therefore and, with so much at stake, the loser will surely be feeling that little bit more precarious.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith on letting Jonathan Kodjia leave and having to play without a recognised striker: "The lads have got used to it over the last three or four games.

"Jonathan's had a tough season. He came back from the Africa Cup of Nations very, very tired after playing a summer series. He then got injured at Tottenham and has struggled for fitness since due to game time.

"With his contract being up at the end of the season, we hadn't offered him a new one, and so he wanted to look at other avenues and we've allowed that to happen."

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson: "I don't take anything for granted in football, and I don't buy into the thought that just because something happened a couple of weeks ago, it is going to happen again.

"They will want to reverse the last result and because we are both in a difficult situation they will be up for the fight. There is no doubt about that.

"Whenever you play sides in and around your own situation, the benefits of a win are huge and we go into the game with every intention to try and win."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won the past three Premier League meetings, scoring three goals in each of those fixtures.

Aston Villa

Dean Smith's side have only won two of their past 10 league matches, losing six.

They have suffered three defeats in four games at Villa Park, conceding 13 goals.

All but one of the 22 points earned by Villa have come against sides currently in the bottom half of the table.

Jack Grealish tops Villa's Premier League stats this season for goals, assists, shots and chances created.

Excluding Anfield, goalkeeper Pepe Reina has kept more Premier League clean sheets at Villa Park than at any other ground, with five in eight games.

Watford