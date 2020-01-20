Everton v Newcastle United

Richarlison has started all but one of Everton's matches this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton hope to welcome back forward Richarlison, who missed the draw at Newcastle with a minor knee injury.

Alex Iwobi is in contention to return after six games out with a thigh problem, but Gylfi Sigurdsson and Michael Keane are still sidelined.

Newcastle continue to manage a lengthy injury list, with nine players missing for the trip to Goodison Park.

Andy Carroll remains out, while Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are expected to miss the rest of the season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Iandennisbbc: Steve Bruce deserves a lot of credit. He's currently dealing with one of the longest injury lists in the top flight, yet Newcastle are eight points better off than this stage last season.

The smash-and-grab victory against Chelsea also underlined the fighting spirit in the squad, as they gained their first league win since before Christmas to provide a seven-point buffer from the bottom three.

I commentated on the reverse fixture 25 days ago and I thought Newcastle were unlucky to lose.

I also watched Everton on Saturday and thought they laboured at West Ham. The injured Richarlison was missed. But they've been strong at Goodison Park, where they have a good record against Newcastle - with just one defeat in 15 league games.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on whether injury-hit Newcastle will buy a defender: "We've been unfortunate. It's one of those ones when you say unfortunately, maybe yes, we have to.

"Of course, Matt Ritchie played there on Saturday, but he's just back after four months, so we'll have a look in that particular area as well.

"It's unfortunate because Jetro (Willems) was just settling in well and adapting to life in the Premier League. He's been a very decent player for us, so we'll miss him and as I said, we wish him a speedy recovery."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's two wins in the past 14 Premier League meetings both came at home: in 2014 and last season.

Everton's solitary defeat in the last 15 home games against Newcastle was by 1-0 in September 2010 (W10, D4).

The Toffees have won four of the five most recent home meetings, drawing the other.

Newcastle have gone 16 matches without a clean sheet in this fixture.

Everton

Everton have lost just once in eight league matches (W4, D3). They have won three of their five top-flight games under Carlo Ancelotti.

They are unbeaten in their four home league games since sacking Marco Silva (W3, D1), keeping a clean sheet in the last three.

The Toffees are winless in 35 Premier League matches when conceding the opening goal (D7, L28).

Carlo Ancelotti has won 33 of his 40 Premier League home matches as a manager (D4, L3).

Ancelotti has never lost a home Premier League game against a team in the bottom half of the table in 19 previous meetings (W15, D4).

The Toffees have conceded six goals from free-kicks, at least two more than any other team.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored six of Everton's past nine league goals.

Newcastle United