Sheffield United v Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with Chris Wilder's Sheffield United when the sides met last month

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United will assess the fitness of forward David McGoldrick, who missed Saturday's draw at Arsenal with a foot injury.

Mo Besic has impressed as a substitute in recent games and is pushing for his full Premier League debut for the club.

Manchester City could be without John Stones because of a leg injury, and Benjamin Mendy, who has muscle fatigue.

The game will probably come too soon for Aymeric Laporte but he is close to a return from a lengthy knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: It's clearly a season that's mostly about Europe now.

Just to clarify, I do mean for City, but as the Blades sit just one point off fifth place in the table there is a very real chance of a Europa League place being won.

Never mind the squad depth, feel the consistency. Chris Wilder only 'rotates' his team very gently, with eight of his most regular line-up having started 22 or more of 23 league games.

They're a throwback to times past whilst simultaneously being one of the most progressive sides around, drawing fulsome praise from Pep Guardiola after December's meeting at the Etihad.

Sheffield United diehards aside, who looked at this game when the fixtures came out and thought anything other than away win? You just might now.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "We'll need to produce one of our best performances of the season to get a result, and our performance at their place last month was excellent - in and out of possession, we had a really good shape and we limited them to very little, which was pleasing.

"We know they will have the ball a lot but I like to think we can cause them a few problems going the other way, like we did at their place."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We can't deny Liverpool are extraordinary, but everyday I live thinking about what we can do better.

"[Our aim is] to finish second, to improve every day and prepare for the knockout games we have in other competitions.

"You cannot play good games in knockout competitions if you are not running well in the league."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United's only victory in the past 10 league meetings was 1-0 at home in January 2000 (D5, L4).

The Blades have faced Manchester City more often without winning in the Premier League than they have versus any other side, drawing three games and losing four.

However, United won the most recent encounter between the sides at Bramall Lane, knocking City out of the FA Cup 12 years ago.

Sheffield United

The Blades have only won of their past five league matches, with both of their defeats during that period coming away.

Their solitary home defeat in seven games was against Newcastle on 5 December (W4, D2).

Sheffield United have lost five successive league matches without scoring against reigning top-flight champions.

Half of their six league defeats this season have come against teams starting the day in the top three.

Manchester City