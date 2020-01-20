Premier League
Crystal Palace19:30Southampton
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Southampton forward Shane Long
Southampton forward Shane Long scored his first Premier League goal in 266 days last Saturday against Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace welcome back Max Meyer after injury but Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke and Jeffrey Schlupp all remain sidelined.

Captain Luka Milivojevic also sits out the final game of his three-match ban.

Southampton are expected to be without defender Jan Bednarek, who suffered an Achilles injury at the weekend.

Yan Valery is also unlikely to feature despite stepping up his fitness following a viral infection.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: When these teams met at St Mary's at the end of last month it finished in a 1-1 draw, a result that has become a pattern for Palace, who have now drawn their last four league fixtures, including at Manchester City at the weekend.

Southampton's renaissance has continued, with four wins in six league matches - and six in their past 10. They suffered a blip with defeat against Wolves on Saturday but they have certainly turned their season around and would move above Palace with a victory at Selhurst Park.

However, another draw between two evenly-matched teams is perhaps the strongest possibility.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "There's no question in my mind that a break in fixtures would benefit the squad. It comes as no surprise that injuries pop up during such a demanding period.

"Over these last 10 games I've been full of admiration for how the players have performed."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on Palace: "They are always a tough opponent, we've drawn twice now, it's always the same game.

"They are the team with nearly less ball possession at home, we know they are defending really well and they give a little bit more pressure at home but in the end still waiting for the counter-attack. They are a very experienced team, experienced manager and will be a tough challenge."

Palace could become the first PL side to draw five straight games since West Ham in 2015

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have won just three of 21 Premier League meetings (D6, L12).
  • Southampton have won five of their past seven away league games against Palace, losing the other two matches.
  • Saints have enjoyed eight victories versus the Eagles since they returned to the top flight in 2012, more than against any other side.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have drawn four successive matches, equalling their top-flight club record.
  • They are unbeaten in their past four home league fixtures but have conceded the opening goal in each of their most recent three games at Selhurst Park.
  • Roy Hodgson's side have scored just one first-half goal in their 11 home league games this season.
  • Ninth-placed Palace have lost only one of 14 matches against the sides below them in the table (W6, D7).
  • The Eagles have conceded 10 top-flight goals at Selhurst Park this term - only Liverpool, with nine, have let in fewer at home.
  • However, Palace's tally of 10 home league goals scored is a joint-low with Bournemouth.

Southampton

  • Southampton are looking to win four consecutive Premier League away games for only a second time. They achieved it between December 2014 and February 2015 - a run which included a 2-1 victory at Palace.
  • Nine points from their past three away games is one more than they managed over their opening eight matches on the road.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's team have scored in each of their past 10 away league fixtures.
  • They have won 61% of their points in away games, the division's highest such ratio this term.
  • Southampton have conceded 42 goals, with only Aston Villa and Norwich letting in more.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22211052143864
2Man City23153564273748
3Leicester23143648232545
4Chelsea2312383930939
5Man Utd239773627934
6Wolves2381053430434
7Sheff Utd238962522333
8Tottenham238783631531
9Crystal Palace237972226-430
10Arsenal2361163032-229
11Everton2385102633-729
12Newcastle2385102234-1229
13Southampton2384112942-1328
14Burnley2383122638-1227
15Brighton2367102631-525
16West Ham2265112634-823
17Watford2358102034-1423
18Aston Villa2364132944-1522
19Bournemouth2355132036-1620
20Norwich2345142345-2217
View full Premier League table

