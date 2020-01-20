Crystal Palace v Southampton

Southampton forward Shane Long scored his first Premier League goal in 266 days last Saturday against Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace welcome back Max Meyer after injury but Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke and Jeffrey Schlupp all remain sidelined.

Captain Luka Milivojevic also sits out the final game of his three-match ban.

Southampton are expected to be without defender Jan Bednarek, who suffered an Achilles injury at the weekend.

Yan Valery is also unlikely to feature despite stepping up his fitness following a viral infection.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: When these teams met at St Mary's at the end of last month it finished in a 1-1 draw, a result that has become a pattern for Palace, who have now drawn their last four league fixtures, including at Manchester City at the weekend.

Southampton's renaissance has continued, with four wins in six league matches - and six in their past 10. They suffered a blip with defeat against Wolves on Saturday but they have certainly turned their season around and would move above Palace with a victory at Selhurst Park.

However, another draw between two evenly-matched teams is perhaps the strongest possibility.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "There's no question in my mind that a break in fixtures would benefit the squad. It comes as no surprise that injuries pop up during such a demanding period.

"Over these last 10 games I've been full of admiration for how the players have performed."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on Palace: "They are always a tough opponent, we've drawn twice now, it's always the same game.

"They are the team with nearly less ball possession at home, we know they are defending really well and they give a little bit more pressure at home but in the end still waiting for the counter-attack. They are a very experienced team, experienced manager and will be a tough challenge."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won just three of 21 Premier League meetings (D6, L12).

Southampton have won five of their past seven away league games against Palace, losing the other two matches.

Saints have enjoyed eight victories versus the Eagles since they returned to the top flight in 2012, more than against any other side.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have drawn four successive matches, equalling their top-flight club record.

They are unbeaten in their past four home league fixtures but have conceded the opening goal in each of their most recent three games at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's side have scored just one first-half goal in their 11 home league games this season.

Ninth-placed Palace have lost only one of 14 matches against the sides below them in the table (W6, D7).

The Eagles have conceded 10 top-flight goals at Selhurst Park this term - only Liverpool, with nine, have let in fewer at home.

However, Palace's tally of 10 home league goals scored is a joint-low with Bournemouth.

Southampton