Barnsley v Preston North End
Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby missed Saturday's defeat by Bristol City with a knee problem and will not be risked if fitness doubts remain.
Left-back Clarke Oduor (ankle), but forward Cauley Woodrow could play for the first time since 29 December after returning to training.
Preston North End are waiting to see if midfielder Ben Pearson, once on loan at Barnsley, is free of illness.
He missed the win over Charlton, as did Paul Gallagher with a groin issue.
Match facts
- Barnsley and Preston have drawn their last three league meetings at Oakwell, with each of the last two ending 0-0.
- Preston North End are looking to complete a league double over Barnsley for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
- Barnsley are unbeaten in their five home league games since Gerhard Struber was appointed in November (W3 D2); indeed, the Tykes have only lost one of their last nine Championship matches at Oakwell (W3 D5 L1).
- Preston have taken just three points from the last 18 available on the road in the Championship (D3 L3), their longest winless run on the road in a single season since November 2018 (eight games).
- Jacob Brown has registered six assists in his last five league games at Oakwell, having not set up one goal in his first six Championship matches there this season.
- Preston's Josh Harrop, who both scored and assisted in his side's 2-1 victory over Charlton last time out, has been directly involved in three goals in his last two league appearances (two goals, one assist), as many as he was in his previous 23 matches combined.