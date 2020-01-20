Championship
Barnsley19:45Preston
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Preston North End

Ben Pearson
Ben Pearson was absent for Preston's win against Charlton through illness
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Tuesday

Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby missed Saturday's defeat by Bristol City with a knee problem and will not be risked if fitness doubts remain.

Left-back Clarke Oduor (ankle), but forward Cauley Woodrow could play for the first time since 29 December after returning to training.

Preston North End are waiting to see if midfielder Ben Pearson, once on loan at Barnsley, is free of illness.

He missed the win over Charlton, as did Paul Gallagher with a groin issue.

Match facts

  • Barnsley and Preston have drawn their last three league meetings at Oakwell, with each of the last two ending 0-0.
  • Preston North End are looking to complete a league double over Barnsley for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
  • Barnsley are unbeaten in their five home league games since Gerhard Struber was appointed in November (W3 D2); indeed, the Tykes have only lost one of their last nine Championship matches at Oakwell (W3 D5 L1).
  • Preston have taken just three points from the last 18 available on the road in the Championship (D3 L3), their longest winless run on the road in a single season since November 2018 (eight games).
  • Jacob Brown has registered six assists in his last five league games at Oakwell, having not set up one goal in his first six Championship matches there this season.
  • Preston's Josh Harrop, who both scored and assisted in his side's 2-1 victory over Charlton last time out, has been directly involved in three goals in his last two league appearances (two goals, one assist), as many as he was in his previous 23 matches combined.

Tuesday 21st January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham28146842301248
4Brentford28145944212347
5Nottm Forest27138638271147
6Swansea2812973431345
7Millwall28111163632444
8Bristol City2812884240244
9Preston2812793934543
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Derby2891092936-737
16Reading27106113431336
17Middlesbrough28810102835-734
18Birmingham2896133445-1133
19Charlton2878133741-429
20Huddersfield2878133144-1329
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2859143551-1624
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
