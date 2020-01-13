Irish Premiership: Linfield respond to shock loss by beating Cliftonville to go top

Mitchell was one of five changes made by Linfield boss David Healy

Linfield responded to their shock Irish Cup defeat by Queen's with a gritty 2-1 win over Cliftonville to move to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

A 56th-minute volley from substitute Mark Stafford won the game at Solitude for the Blues and saw them go top above Glentoran on goal difference.

Andrew Mitchell gave David Healy's men the lead with a penalty before a Joe Gormley dink made it 1-1 at the break.

The Reds drop to third but are on 50 points along with the top two.

With the race for the Irish Premiership title becoming one of the most exciting in years, Crusaders are just one point behind in fourth, with Coleraine two further back in fifth.

After having two late penalty appeals for handball against Matthew Clarke turned down, the north Belfast side missed a great chance to equalise in injury-time when Aaron Donnelly failed to connect with a Ronan Doherty cross when in a great position.

Blues boss Healy had been under pressure after his Premiership title holders suffered a 2-1 defeat by Queen's University of the Championship in their last outing.

Gormley's equaliser was an exquisite finish for his 23rd goal of the season

He made five changes to his starting line-up for what was an important encounter and his players responded in determined fashion in blustery conditions in north Belfast.

They started the game strongly with Stephen Fallon getting forward and finding space well, but his only effort was a curling shot that went wide.

It was the home side who came closest to opening the scoring in the 10th minute when Ruaidhri Donnelly, recently linked with a move to Larne, hit the top of the crossbar with a close-range header from a Conor McDermott corner.

Four minutes later, however, Linfield took the lead when referee Raymond Crangle pointed to the spot for a Liam Bagnall handball as the Reds midfielder closed down an Ethan Boyle shot.

Mitchell took the penalty and showed no nerves as he sent Richard Brush the wrong way and slotted into the bottom right corner for the opener.

Linfield were fourth going into Monday night's match

Ryan Curran missed a good chance to equalise when he failed to connect with a Joe Gormley cross to the back-post, but the Reds, for whom Michael McCrudden made his debut from the bench, did draw level a minute later after a mistake by Blues full-back Boyle.

The former Shamrock Rovers defender was hesitant on the ball and was closed down by Conor McMenamin, with the ball breaking for Gormley who lifted the ball over Rohan Ferguson superbly.

Gormley looked to be in an offside position but ref Crangle adjudged that the ball through to him came off Boyle, not McMenamin, and let the goal stand despite the Linfield protests.

Linfield's winner came 11 minutes into the second-half and it was delivered by centre-half Stafford, who was one of five players left out by Healy before being introduced as a half-time replacement for the injured Mark Haughey.

Boyle flicked on a corner at the near post and Stafford broke free from his marker to finish on the volley from close range.

Richard Brush made a good save from Shayne Lavery to keep the score at 2-1 and, despite pressing from Paddy McLaughlin's men and that missed opportunity from Donnelly at the end, Linfield stood firm for a crucial three points.