Neil Warnock: Veteran boss wants one last hurrah as a manager

Neil Warnock has been promoted eight times as a manager

Neil Warnock says he is looking to manage one more club and would like to take on another role this season.

The 71-year-old left Cardiff City in November having been in football for over 50 years as a player, coach and manager and having managed 1,488 games.

Warnock says he is motivated for one last challenge and wants to reach the milestone of 1,500 competitive matches.

"Apparently I have 12 league games to go to get 1,500 and that is really tempting to me," Warnock said.

Cardiff were the 15th team to be managed by Warnock, who has achieved a record eight promotions, including taking the Bluebirds into the Premier League.

Warnock says he is motivated for one last challenge, but has an open mind as to what level his next club is at.

"I might have to go to League Two or something like that, but why not? It doesn't bother me what division I am managing in," he added in an interview with BBC Radio Wales breakfast.

"I just think I will go to the end of this season. We are doing quite a bit of renovation at the house in Cornwall and it will be finished at the end of the season.

"So I think Sharon [his wife] will be happy for me to be out of the house for a few weeks!

"People have mentioned things, but I have had no offers yet.

"I would like to do the 12 games if I am honest, I would like to be able to contribute to a club, either saving it or getting it up.

"Arsenal didn't come in for me, but I was understanding!"