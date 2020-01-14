Klimala a 'different' option for Celtic, says Cillian Sheridan

Patryk Klimala (centre) has represented Poland at Under-21 level

Celtic would be getting a "different" type of striker in Patryk Klimala, says former team-mate Cillian Sheridan.

Pole Klimala, 21, is expected to finalise a move to the Scottish side from Jagiellonia Bialystok, where he has scored 11 goals in 48 appearances.

Ex-Celtic striker Sheridan, now with Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona, had a spell at Jagiellonia in season 2017-18.

"I'm sure he's going to relish it," Sheridan said of Celtic's target on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"He'll run off the shoulder, he's fast, he's strong, kind of deceiving for his size as well. He doesn't really give defenders much time. He can press, can do the dirty work so it's something different that isn't there at the minute.

"From his work ethic and his training, he'll fit in well with how you have to be at Celtic and then it's just up to him if he can handle the demands."

Odsonne Edouard has led the line for Celtic for most of this season while injuries have restricted Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo's games.

But Sheridan believes "it would probably be a bit too soon" for Klimala to be considered Edouard's understudy.

"The way Edouard's playing now, it's hard to see anyone coming in to Scotland and doing what he does and being the player he is," said the Republic of Ireland cap.

"This season, [Jagiellonia Bialystok] have been struggling a bit so if you take that into consideration, if he's put into a team that's creating plenty of chances, he's always going to be there.

"If he misses a few, I think he's the type that he's still going to be confident enough to step up and keep going and keep trying to finish chances. He's not going to shy away from anything. That's one of the biggest things you need at Celtic.

"With any young Polish striker there's excitement because of Robert Lewandowski and Krzysztof Piatek. People naturally are always doing the comparison with Lewandowski. It's a bit unfair. Lewandowski's a bit of a one-off."