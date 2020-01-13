Lukas Rupp: Norwich sign German midfielder from Hoffenheim

Lukas Rupp joins a Norwich side who are 20th in the Premier League, eight points behind 17th-placed Watford

Norwich City have completed the signing of German midfielder Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old has signed a contract to the summer of 2022 for the Canaries, who are bottom of the Premier League.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a childhood dream," said Rupp. "I was in the Bundesliga for 10 years now and it's a new chapter for me."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke added: "He'll be a valuable option for us going forward and is a very good character."

After starting his career with Karlsruher, he has since gone on to play top-flight football in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach, Paderborn, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim.

"I was in the training camp in Marbella with Hoffenheim and then two days later, I'm here so it's been very quick," added Rupp. "But I wanted to be part of the team here and help the team stay in the Premier League."

German Farke added: "Lukas is a great guy who has a lot of experience. He's played for some very big clubs in Germany and has a lot of game time in the Bundesliga.

"He's a versatile player who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and has also played at full-back."

