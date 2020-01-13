Aaron Lewis: Lincoln City defender signs new 18-month contract
Lincoln City defender Aaron Lewis has signed a new contract to keep him with the League One club for a further 18 months.
The 21-year-old Wales Under-21 international initially joined the Imps last summer on a short-term deal and has made three appearances.
"There's a great group of lads here and it's a great club to be at," he said.
"I've showed what I can do, I've worked hard and got myself a deal here, which was the target I set myself."