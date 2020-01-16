Stockport County: Businessman Mark Stott agrees takeover of National League club

Stockport County are eighth in the National League, just outside the play-off places

Businessman Mark Stott has agreed a deal to take over National League side Stockport County, subject to approval by the league.

Stott was born and raised in the town and is the founder and chief executive of Cheshire-based Vita Group.

After more than a decade of turmoil which saw them tumble down the divisions, County won promotion to the National League last season.

"I am excited by the opportunity that lies ahead," Stott said in a statement.

"Throughout all of the ups and downs it has faced over the years, the club and its supporters have always shown immense character and resilience.

"With persistence, financial stability and the right long-term plan, I have no doubt that the players, staff and fans can achieve great things together."

After promotion to League One in 2007-08, the club entered administration in 2009 and subsequently slipped down the English football league pyramid.

They were taken over by The 2015 Group in 2010 after going into administration with Liverpool-based businessman Tony Evans attempting a takeover the following year.

But their 105-year stint in the English Football League came to an end in May 2011 with relegation to the National League, after which former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann had an ill-fated four-mouth spell in charge.

They were relegated to National League North in 2013 and spent six years there before promotion last season.

Under boss Jim Gannon, the club have prospered on the pitch, with Stott purchasing the club "in a stable financial position with zero debt".