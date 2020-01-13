Rarmani Edmonds-Green: Swindon Town sign Huddersfield Town defender on loan

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has made three appearances for Huddersfield Town this season

Swindon Town have signed Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at National League side Bromley earlier in the season.

He was recalled by the Terriers in December and made two appearances in the Championship.

"Rarmani will an important addition for us because of the amount of different positions he can play," boss Richie Wellens told the club website.

