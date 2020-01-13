Marcus Maddison: Peterborough United accept Charlton Athletic bid for playmaker

Marcus Maddison was only a substitute in Peterborough's goalless draw with Gillingham on Saturday

Peterborough United have accepted an undisclosed bid from Charlton Athletic for playmaker Marcus Maddison.

The 26-year-old has scored 62 goals in 249 appearances for the League One side since joining from Gateshead in 2014.

Maddison's contract contains a £2.5m buyout clause and expires this summer, but Posh have rejected offers from two other Championship clubs.

Last summer, Hull were rumoured to be interested in Maddison, who has netted 10 times this season.

"With all the speculation over the weekend I felt it right our fans know the current situation," said Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Lee Bowyer's Charlton - who are 19th in the Championship - will now discuss personal terms with the player.