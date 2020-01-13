Jersey Bulls aiming for league and cup treble as unbeaten run goes on

Gary Freeman has led his newly-formed side to 24 wins from 24 league and cup matches

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he wants his side to win every competition they play in this season.

They have won every game since being formed last summer, the latest a 3-1 victory over Fleet Spurs in the Combined Counties League Challenge Cup.

"We want to win every game we play in, it is as simple as that, we are in every competition to win it," he said.

"We have the quality in our squad so I don't see why we can't go on and win the treble," Freeman told BBC Sport.

Top scorer Karl Hinds and Adam Trotter netted in the first half, but they were given a scare when Andre Smith pulled one back, before youngster Sol Solomon struck in second-half stoppage time to ensure the Bulls maintained their 100% winning record in all competitions.

There was a surprise omission on the team sheet as ever-present defender Jay Giles was dropped to the bench, but his 18-year-old replacement James Carr put in a Man of the Match performance.

'It was tough leaving out Jay but we have three games in seven days, so it is essential we shuffle the pack to give us the best chance to fight on all fronts. Jay will be ready for Godalming on Tuesday," Freeman added.

The Bulls travel to Godalming Town on Tuesday for a Combined Counties League Division One Cup quarter-final tie.