Tranmere FA Cup replay 'not a priority' for Watford
Watford manager Nigel Pearson will make changes for his side's FA Cup replay at Tranmere and admits the game "is not the priority" for the club.
The Hornets moved out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time all season at the weekend.
"We will give the game the respect it deserves, but I can't say it is the priority because it is not the priority for us," Pearson said.
"I have to prioritise our status in the Premier League."
Liverpool Women's match against Manchester United at Tranmere's Prenton Park home was postponed on Sunday because of a waterlogged pitch and with storm Brendan hitting the area there are doubts that the game will go ahead.
Pearson, whose side reached the FA Cup final last season, added: "I know you are speculating about the game going ahead, but that is not for us to think about. For us we travel, we play and we try to win.
"If the game is in doubt, I can't do anything about that."
Watford made nine changes for the original game - which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw - and second-string players Daniel Bachmann, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success and Andre Gray are all expected to start the replay.
A fourth-round tie against either Manchester United or Wolves is on offer for the winners, with Tranmere boss Micky Mellon trying not to get carried away.
"There's an awful lot riding on it but we won't get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"We have to respect the fact we are playing against a Premier League team. We know that it will be very, very difficult to knock Watford out.
"We know what the size of the prize is for the team that goes through so it's everything to play for, and a big night for Tranmere which we'll all enjoy being involved in."
Hornets winless this century
- Tranmere have won five of their last six home games with Watford in all competitions (L1), although this is the first such meeting since November 2000 (2-0 win)
- Watford's last competitive win against Tranmere came back in April 1999 (2-1) in the second tier (D2 L1 since), with Peter Kennedy and Michel Ngonge getting on the scoresheet and the Hornets also being shown two red cards (Richard Johnson & Allan Smart)
- Tranmere are winless in their last seven FA Cup home games against teams from a higher division (excl. qualifiers), losing each of the last five in a row
- Watford have failed to win any of their last seven FA Cup third-round replays played away from home (D3 L4) since beating Preston North End in January 1950. The Hornets have failed to score in their last five such matches in the competition
- Tranmere's Connor Jennings has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight FA Cup starts (five goals, one assist)