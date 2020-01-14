First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Bristol City 0.
Shrewsbury Town v Bristol City
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Murphy
- 5Williams
- 24Ebanks-Landell
- 2Pierre
- 17Love
- 22GossBooked at 30mins
- 8Norburn
- 3Golbourne
- 11Giles
- 23Udoh
- 28Laurent
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 6Beckles
- 7Whalley
- 9Lang
- 15Walker
- 30Gregory
- 35Cummings
Bristol City
- 1Bentley
- 2HuntBooked at 36mins
- 6BakerSubstituted forMooreat 39'minutes
- 29Williams
- 25Rowe
- 20Paterson
- 4Nagy
- 8Brownhill
- 19Eliasson
- 14Weimann
- 9Diédhiou
Substitutes
- 3Dasilva
- 11O'Dowda
- 18Semenyo
- 23Moore
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 33Mäenpää
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Golbourne (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Ryan John Giles (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Tommy Rowe (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City).
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ro-Shaun Williams.
Attempt saved. Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Taylor Moore replaces Nathan Baker because of an injury.
(Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).
Booking
Jack Hunt (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Bristol City).
Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town).
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ro-Shaun Williams.
Attempt blocked. Jack Hunt (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).
Ryan John Giles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Golbourne (Shrewsbury Town).
Ádám Nagy (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tommy Rowe (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Joe Murphy.
Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Ryan John Giles (Shrewsbury Town).
Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.