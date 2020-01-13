Newcastle United v Rochdale: Dale 'looking to be aggressive' in replay

Media playback is not supported on this device 'What a moment!' 40-year-old Wilbraham levels against Newcastle

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy says his League One side will be "aggressive in whatever way we can" as they chase an FA Cup replay win at Newcastle.

Dale held the Premier League side to a 1-1 draw at Spotland and will play Oxford in the fifth round if they win.

"We want it to be a bold, adventurous game, to display what we are as a club," Barry-Murphy told BBC Sport.

"The rewards for that could be enormous."

Dale are 18th in the third tier, six points above the relegation zone, and face a Newcastle side without a win in five games in all competitions and a lengthy injury list.

They took Manchester United to a penalty shootout at Old Trafford in September, an experience which could prove vital at St James' Park.

"There's a lot in our memory banks from that experience, and we didn't know what to expect that night and we managed to put on a display that made everybody feel amazing," said Barry-Murphy.

"The supporters seem to recognise that we have given them some amazing moments this season already and we hope to add to that on Tuesday.

"It's going to be more difficult in a lot of ways, but that inspires us and we are looking to be aggressive in whatever way we can."

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he will play as strong a side as he possibly can as his team have "a wonderful chance" of reaching the last 16.

"For too many years we haven't had any Cup run at all," Bruce said.

"It doesn't do any harm. We've got two League One teams to beat to be in the fifth round, so let's go for it."

Defender Paul Dummett and forward Dwight Gayle were injured at the weekend and will not feature, while Bruce also ruled out returns for winger Allan Saint-Maximin and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Dale due a top-flight win