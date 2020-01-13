Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham goalkeeper to have scan on hip injury

Lukasz Fabianski suffered the injury as he took a 13th-minute goal-kick on Friday

West Ham United keeper Lukasz Fabianski will have a scan on his latest hip injury on Monday, before a decision is made about signing a replacement.

Fabianski, 34, suffered a reaction when taking a goal-kick during the 1-0 Premier League loss Sheffield United.

The Poland international has already had hip surgery this season which kept him out for three months.

Englishman David Martin and Spaniard Roberto, both 33, are the other senior goalkeeping options at the club.

The outcome of Fabianski's scan will determine whether manager David Moyes changes his plans to bring in cover during the January transfer window.

A deal to sign former Hammer Darren Randolph from Championship side Middlesbrough is on hold because the 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international has a thigh injury.