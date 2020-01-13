Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough

Ashley Fletcher put Middlesbrough ahead in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on 5 January

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham remain without the injured quartet of Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko.

Tanguy Ndombele, who has been nursing a groin problem, may also be unavailable.

Britt Assombalonga and Daniel Ayala are set to miss out for Middlesbrough because of ankle injuries.

Back-up goalkeeper Tomas Mejias may be recalled after impressing in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham, but Anfernee Dijksteel, Ryan Shotton and George Friend are still sidelined.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate: "It's a step up in class when you play Spurs. Hopefully the players take it in their stride and not play the occasion.

"The atmosphere will be absolutely amazing down there.

"We've got a lot of young players who will be looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to seeing how they deal with it."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine home games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W6, D3), although this includes a League Cup quarter-final in December 2003 which they subsequently lost on penalties.

Excluding shoot-outs, their last away win at Spurs was a 3-0 league victory in September 2002, when Massimo Maccarone, Geremi and Joseph Desire-Job were on target.

Middlesbrough have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 league and cup matches against Spurs, a run spanning 15 years.

Boro have been eliminated on each of the three occasions they've faced Spurs in the FA Cup.

Tottenham

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 40 FA Cup home matches against teams from a lower division (W33, D7), with their last such defeat coming against second-tier Nottingham Forest in a third-round replay in January 1975.

Their last FA Cup defeat against opponents from outside the top flight was a 2-1 loss away to Leeds in the fourth round in 2013.

Jose Mourinho has won 13 of his 14 FA Cup matches against lower-league opposition, losing only to Bradford City in January 2015 with Chelsea. He has never lost a third-round tie.

Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in 13 league and cup games under Mourinho.

Middlesbrough