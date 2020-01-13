Ghana police suspend officer after football fan is shot

Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea in Ghana Premier League encounter

The Ghana Police Service has suspended one of its officers pending an investigation into violence at football game on Sunday that left one fan with an injury from a rubber bullet.

Ghana's Football Association (GFA) has also condemned the violence and launched its own inquest into the episode at a match between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi on Sunday.

Fans were apparently angry with some of the officiating and tried to get close to the referee as Kotoko lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea.

The police statement said "the incident occurred when supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC went on the rampage after their league match against Berekum Chelsea FC at the (Baba Yara) Stadium damaging some Police Vehicles and injuring some Police officers with stones that were pelted at the Police.

"It was during this period that a Police Officer was alleged to have shot rubber bullets into the crowd injuring one of the Fans in the face.

"The injured person is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

"The Command takes a serious view of the incident and has subsequently commenced investigation into the action of the Police Officer involved in the shooting.

"The officer has been interdicted on the instruction of the Regional Commander, pending investigation."

The GFA has launched their own investigation into the episode.

"While we conduct our own inquest from our designated matchday officials to find out the exact cause of the unfortunate incidents, we call on the Police Service to also conduct a thorough investigation, especially on the alleged shooting incident," it said.

"The GFA wishes to assure the general public that it has zero tolerance for violence and, in accordance with our regulations, will deal ruthlessly with any official or club that is found to have breached our GFA Regulations and GFA Disciplinary Code.

"Our profound sympathy goes to the injured, and we pray for speedy recovery.

"The Ghana Football Association takes a dim view of violence at all league centres across the country and totally condemns what may have precipitated the unfortunate development at the Baba Yara Stadium."