Carlisle United v Cardiff City

Carlisle are without defender Aaron Hayden for the FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff at Brunton Park.
Hayden was sent off in the final moments of the League Two game with Plymouth on Saturday and serves a one-match ban.
Cardiff hope to welcome back Joe Ralls after a month out.
The midfielder broke his hand in a league game at Leeds and is in contention to return but goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has not travelled.
Bluebirds boss Neil Harris is expected to shuffle his pack again, just as he did in the original tie when he made nine changes from the previous Championship game.
Sol Bamba, Cameron Coxe, Josh Murphy and Callum Paterson are expected to feature.
Carlisle boss Chris Beech will consider changes after that 3-0 home defeat, with Stefan Scougall and Ryan Loft possible starters.
Christie Elliott has recovered from a chest infection, but Mo Sagaf could again miss out with an ankle problem.
- This will be the first meeting between Carlisle and Cardiff at Brunton Park since October 2000.
- Carlisle are without a win in their last five home encounters with Cardiff (D2 L3).
- Cardiff have lost just one of their last 20 matches with Carlisle in all competitions (W12 D7 L1), going unbeaten in their last 11. However, their third round FA Cup meeting was their first clash since March 2001.
- Carlisle have won two of their last three FA Cup home games (excluding qualifiers) against teams from a higher division, as many as they had won in the previous nine (W2 L7).
- Cardiff have won two of their last three FA Cup third-round replays (L1), after losing their previous four such matches.
- Harry McKirdy has had a hand in four goals in his four FA Cup appearances for Carlisle (three goals, one assist).