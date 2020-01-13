Eddie Howe: Bournemouth manager 'will have to reflect' on position

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: I'll reflect on my position at the club - Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he will "have to reflect on" whether he is "doing well enough" after Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Watford left his side second bottom in the Premier League.

The Cherries have taken four points from their past 11 matches, a run that has included nine defeats and put Howe under increasing pressure.

"We are in a difficult moment," said Howe, in charge since October 2012.

"One result never dictates your season - but a group of results does."

Asked about his position, Howe told BBC Sport: "You're always looking at whether you are doing well enough and whether ultimately you're helping the team.

"That's something I'll have to reflect on."

Bournemouth started a game in the relegation zone for the first time in more than two years, after being as high as seventh when they beat Manchester United at the start of November.

The Cherries have been blighted by a series of injuries this season. Nine players are missing at the moment, including midfielder David Brooks, defender Charlie Daniels and striker Joshua King.

Defenders Nathan Ake and Adam Smith both returned from long-term injuries on Sunday.