Championship
West Brom20:00Stoke
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (Mon)

Matt Phillips, one of Albion's three joint top league scorers netted the opener in his side's 2-0 win at Stoke in November
Follow live text coverage from 19:45 GMT on Monday

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion have Nathan Ferguson back in contention after a knee injury for the visit of struggling Stoke City.

But fellow full-back Kieran Gibbs and midfielder Rekeem Harper are still out.

Stoke still have skipper Ryan Shawcross (calf) sidelined, but are hoping to add Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson to their squad in time for the match.

Former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill may be tempted to hand an early debut to a player he knows well.

With Gibbs and Ferguson both having been sidelined, experienced Swedish left-back Martin Olsson has been training with Albion, with a view to earning himself a contract until the end of the season.

Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu, two of Albion's three joint seven-goal top league scorers - together with Charlie Austin - netted in Albion's 2-0 win at then managerless Stoke in November.

Since new Potters boss O'Neill took over three days later, Stoke have lifted themselves off the bottom and are now 21st in the Championship table, having picked up five wins and 17 points from 12 league matches.

But, although Albion have won only once in their last seven league games, they still start the night 28 points ahead of the visitors.

Albion head coach boss Slaven Bilic told BBC WM:

"They are a big club and have a very experienced manager, who did brilliant things with Northern Ireland.

"They have a good team on paper. It's one of the best squads.

"They have improved. We expect nothing less than a proper big game."

Potters manager Michael O'Neill told BBC Stoke:

"Albion have come out of that period of readjusting after coming out of the Premier League and have created a new profile - and they have made a good start.

"But what I have seen from this league so far tells me that anyone is capable of beating anyone else - and we go there with everything to gain.

"They've actually not been in great form in the league but it shows the nature of the game that they've stayed in top spot."

Match facts

  • Since returning to the Championship in 2018, West Bromwich Albion have won all their three league meetings with Stoke City.
  • Stoke have not won any of their last five away league matches against Albion, having won five times in a row at The Hawthorns between 2009 and 2014 under Tony Pulis.
  • Albion have earned a league-high 21 points from losing positions in the Championship this season. Stoke have earned 13, the second-highest tally.
  • Stoke have already scored more away league goals (11) under Michael O'Neill in six matches than they did in 17 under Nathan Jones (9).
  • Albion have picked up just four points in their last five Championship games after collecting 22 in their previous eight matches.
  • Stoke are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since October 2015 - under Mark Hughes.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
View full Championship table

