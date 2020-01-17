West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (Mon)

Matt Phillips, one of Albion's three joint top league scorers netted the opener in his side's 2-0 win at Stoke in November

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion have Nathan Ferguson back in contention after a knee injury for the visit of struggling Stoke City.

But fellow full-back Kieran Gibbs and midfielder Rekeem Harper are still out.

Stoke still have skipper Ryan Shawcross (calf) sidelined, but are hoping to add Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson to their squad in time for the match.

Former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill may be tempted to hand an early debut to a player he knows well.

With Gibbs and Ferguson both having been sidelined, experienced Swedish left-back Martin Olsson has been training with Albion, with a view to earning himself a contract until the end of the season.

Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu, two of Albion's three joint seven-goal top league scorers - together with Charlie Austin - netted in Albion's 2-0 win at then managerless Stoke in November.

Since new Potters boss O'Neill took over three days later, Stoke have lifted themselves off the bottom and are now 21st in the Championship table, having picked up five wins and 17 points from 12 league matches.

But, although Albion have won only once in their last seven league games, they still start the night 28 points ahead of the visitors.

Albion head coach boss Slaven Bilic told BBC WM:

"They are a big club and have a very experienced manager, who did brilliant things with Northern Ireland.

"They have a good team on paper. It's one of the best squads.

"They have improved. We expect nothing less than a proper big game."

Potters manager Michael O'Neill told BBC Stoke:

"Albion have come out of that period of readjusting after coming out of the Premier League and have created a new profile - and they have made a good start.

"But what I have seen from this league so far tells me that anyone is capable of beating anyone else - and we go there with everything to gain.

"They've actually not been in great form in the league but it shows the nature of the game that they've stayed in top spot."

