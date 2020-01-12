Missing from the history books? Manchester United forget Norman Whiteside record

Norman Whiteside won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983 and 1985

Ever get the feeling you've forgotten something?

It was someone in Manchester United's case, after Marcus Rashford tweeted he was the third-youngest player to reach 200 games for the club on Saturday.

Rashford thought he was behind George Best and Ryan Giggs in reaching the landmark, but everyone seemed to have forgotten about Norman Whiteside.

It turns out, at 21 years and four months, Whiteside was the youngest of the lot to hit the 200 mark.

Luckily his wife, Dee, was quick to spot the error.

She also pointed out the mistake to the club's official app editor, Mark Froggatt, jokingly asking him to "do your homework".

Froggatt responded on Twitter: "Hi Mrs W. Apologies to you and Norm - the research quoted is incorrectly missing him from the list. I will update accordingly. Hope you're having a nice weekend."

Dee replied: "Ha ha Mark, thank you so much... we're having a lovely day at Whiteside Towers... sorry to send you back to work on a Sunday!"

Whiteside made his debut for Manchester United in 1982 and later that year broke Pele's record as the youngest player to feature at a World Cup when he represented Northern Ireland at the tournament in Spain aged 17 years and 41 days.

He won two FA Cups with United and made a total of 274 appearances for the club, before joining Everton in 1989.