Sergio Aguero: Manchester City forward is a 'legend' says Pep Guardiola

Media playback is not supported on this device Pep Guardiola congratulates Aguero on 'incredible achievement'

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will "die scoring goals", says manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero, 31, scored a hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history as City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1.

The Argentina striker moved level and then past former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry, before joining former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England's top flight.

"He is a legend," added Guardiola.

Aguero scored City's third, fifth and sixth goals - as well assisting Riyad Mahrez for the opener - as Guardiola's side demolished Villa to move above Leicester into second in the table.

Aguero's contract ends in 2021 but Guardiola has not given up hope the striker, who joined from Atletico Madrid in July 2011 for £40m, will sign a new deal.

"It depends on him, it is his decision," said Guardiola.

"This kind of player... there are many in the incredible history of English football. He helps to make the Premier League better."

Only three men - Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole - remain in front of Aguero on the all-time Premier League goalscoring list.

His treble against Villa was his 12th hat-trick, a Premier League record.

Guardiola described Aguero as the second best striker in the world behind his fellow Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who the Spaniard managed at Barcelona.

He added: "The best is Messi.

"Messi is number 9, 10, 11, 6, 4. But the rest is Sergio," said the City boss.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

'City will have to buy two strikers to replace Aguero' - what fans say

Aaron: City really need to treasure Aguero while they can. He won't stay much longer and they won't find another striker as naturally lethal anytime soon - despite their riches.

Liz Tray: Aguero is irreplaceable. We'll need to buy two strikers at least to replace Aguero. I shall shed a tear when he leaves.

Philip West: For me, Aguero is the best striker the Premier League has ever seen. Deadly, prolific, and consistent every single season. When he finally heads back to Argentina, this league, and English football as a whole, loses a true great.

Jason Moore: It's scary to think how many Aguero would have scored if he'd have cut out the injuries that seemed to happen at least a couple of times a season - 30/40 league goals a season?

Joe Gibney: Sergio Aguero won't just kill the opposition, he'll attend the funeral too and check the coffin to make sure he's finished them. Ruthless.

Aleksander Pagels: Aguero said he'll leave Man City in summer 2021. That gives him one-and-a-half- seasons to pass Wayne Rooney in second place with most Premier League goals. He'll do it, and he'll leave the country with only one man having scored more goals in the Premier League.