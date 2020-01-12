Match ends, Verona 2, Genoa 1.
Hellas Verona v Genoa game in Serie A delayed to 'redraw lines'
-
- From the section European Football
Hellas Verona's 2-1 Serie A win against visiting Genoa was delayed by 15 minutes because the penalty area lines were not straight.
Referee Maurizio Mariani noticed the issue at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi during his pre-match pitch inspection.
Genoa confirmed on social media that the delay was "to redraw the lines that mark the penalty areas".
Mattia Zaccagni scored the winning goal for the home side in the 65th minute.
Line-ups
Hellas Verona
- 1Silvestri
- 13RrahmaniBooked at 3mins
- 21Günter
- 24Kumbulla
- 5Faraoni
- 34S AmrabatBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBaduat 90+1'minutes
- 4Pinto Veloso
- 88Lazovic
- 32Pessina
- 20ZaccagniSubstituted forPazziniat 88'minutes
- 14VerreBooked at 56minsSubstituted forDawidowiczat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vitale
- 7Badu
- 9Stepinski
- 10Di Carmine
- 11Pazzini
- 15Bocchetti
- 22Berardi
- 25Danzi
- 27Dawidowicz
- 30de Oliveira Andrade
- 96Radunovic
- 98Adjapong
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 14Biraschi
- 17Romero
- 4CriscitoBooked at 25mins
- 32Ankersen
- 27Sturaro
- 20SchöneBooked at 28minsSubstituted forBehramiat 52'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 29CassataBooked at 77mins
- 3Barreca
- 19PandevBooked at 50minsSubstituted forFavilliat 59'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 9SanabriaSubstituted forAgudeloat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Goldaniga
- 13El Yamiq
- 15Jagiello
- 18Ghiglione
- 21Radovanovic
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 28Agudelo
- 30Favilli
- 33Pajac
- 85Behrami
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Verona 2, Genoa 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Pawel Dawidowicz replaces Valerio Verre.
Marash Kumbulla (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).
Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona).
Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Criscito (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Emmanuel Badu replaces Sofyan Amrabat because of an injury.
Miguel Veloso (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Mattia Zaccagni.
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Verona).
Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Andrea Favilli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
Andrea Favilli (Genoa) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Mattia Zaccagni (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Agudelo (Genoa).
Booking
Francesco Cassata (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Faraoni (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).
Koray Günter (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Kevin Agudelo replaces Antonio Sanabria.
Booking
Valon Behrami (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
Marash Kumbulla (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Verona).
Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Verona 2, Genoa 1. Mattia Zaccagni (Verona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Verona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valerio Verre.
Amir Rrahmani (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Genoa).
Attempt saved. Mattia Zaccagni (Verona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.
Foul by Mattia Zaccagni (Verona).
Peter Ankersen (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.