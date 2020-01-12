Jay Donnelly: Belfast Celtic defend signing of former Cliftonville striker

Donnelly was initially sentenced to four months in prison in January 2019

Belfast Celtic's joint managers say they "believe in second chances" after the Intermediate club signed former Cliftonville forward Jay Donnelly.

Donnelly served a three-month prison sentence last year for distributing an indecent image of a child.

Stephen McAlorum and Paddy Kelly added that they have "offered Jay the chance to rebuild his career with us which the club fully back".

The Reds sacked the 24-year-old after he was given his prison sentence.

He was also charged by the Irish FA with bringing the game into disrepute and suspended from playing football until 1 September 2019.

Donnelly took a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in June 2016.

Prison sentence

He admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child in November 2018 and was sentenced to four months in prison in January 2019.

His original sentence was reduced by an appeal judge to three months in April last year.

"Jay's past is well documented and after being out of the game for nearly two years he is eligible to play football once again," the club said on Sunday.

"Whilst everyone is expected to follow policies and code of conducts set by the club, the manager is in total control of footballing matters including signings and team selection.

"Belfast Celtic is committed to providing opportunities for talented players to express their skills and abilities, where they are supported by a determined coaching squad and a caring pastor throughout both their physical and mental development."