Jeon Ga-eul: South Korean joins Bristol City with Faye Bryson and Megan Wynne

Jeon Ga-eul has played more than 100 times for South Korea

Bristol City Women have singed three new players including experienced South Korea miidfielder Jeon Ga-eul.

The 31-year-old is joined at the club by defender Faye Bryson from Everton and Tottenham's Wales international Megan Wynne, who arrives on loan.

Jeon became the first South Korean player to feature in America's National Women's Soccer League when she joined Western New York Flash in 2016.

She has also played for Melbourne Victory in Australia's W-League.

"Jeon is someone we have been following long-term, so we are delighted to get this deal over the line," boss Tania Oxtoby told the club website.

"With over 100 international caps for her country she is going to bring much needed experience and quality to our midfield."

Jeon will not be in the squad for the Women's Super League game against Liverpool on Sunday, but Bryson and wing-back Wynne will be available.

Bryson made 21 appearances for Everton and Oxtoby said: "She is a bright young player who is looking for the opportunity to earn game time, and she fits the Bristol ethos perfectly."

Wynne is the fourth Welsh player following Elise Hughes, Gemma Evans and Loren Dykes to joint the club and Oxtoby added: "She is an exciting talent who will bring a lot to our squad with her work rate and positive attitude."

Details of the contracts agreed with Jeon and Bryson have not been disclosed.

