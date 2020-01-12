Norwich City sign midfielder Ondrej Duda on loan

Duda last played for Hertha Berlin on 6 December

Norwich City have signed Slovakia attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda on loan from Hertha Berlin for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has not played for the German club since early December but scored 11 goals and had six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Norwich are eight points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League.

"I'm going to do my best, but first of all, I need to get into match rhythm and we will see," he said.

"I hope we are going to take some points, step-by-step. In the end, hopefully everyone will be happy."

Canaries boss Daniel Farke said: "It's a good deal for all parties.

"We're bringing in a player who can play in the number 10 role or in the wider areas and he's proved he can score goals and provide assists at the highest level.

"We'll have to see how quickly he can help us and adapt, but we're hopeful he can be a very good option for us in the second part of the season."