Transfer news: Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic having medical at AC Milan

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Asmir Begovic
Asmir Begovic joined Bornemouth in 2017 from Chelsea

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is having a medical with AC Milan ahead of a loan move to the Serie A giants for the remainder of the season.

Milan need a keeper after letting Pepe Reina join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

Begovic, 32, has played 62 times for Bournemouth after joining them from Chelsea in 2017.

The Bosnian has fallen out of favour and spent the early part of this season on loan in Azerbaijan with Qarabag.

Aaron Ramsdale, 21, has been first choice goalkeeper for Eddie Howe this season, with Mark Travers, 20, chosen when he was unavailable.

