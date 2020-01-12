Italian Serie A
Roma0Juventus1

Roma v Juventus

Line-ups

Roma

  • 13López
  • 24Florenzi
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 11Kolarov
  • 42Diawara
  • 21Veretout
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 8Perotti
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 15Cetin
  • 17Ünder
  • 19N Kalinic
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Demiral
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5Pjanic
  • 8Ramsey
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4de Ligt
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Danilo
  • 20Pjaca
  • 21Higuaín
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 0, Juventus 1. Merih Demiral (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus19153136171948
2Inter Milan19144140162446
3Lazio18133241172442
4Atalanta19105449262335
5Roma19105433201335
6Cagliari198563329429
7Torino198382526-127
8Hellas Verona187472121025
9Parma187472425-125
10AC Milan197481824-625
11Napoli196672826224
12Udinese197391728-1124
13Bologna196582831-323
14Fiorentina195682329-621
15Sassuolo1954103034-419
16Sampdoria1954101928-919
17Lecce183692236-1415
18Genoa1935112038-1814
19Brescia1942131736-1914
20SPAL1933131229-1712
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you