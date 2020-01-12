Corner, Roma. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Roma v Juventus
Line-ups
Roma
- 13López
- 24Florenzi
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 11Kolarov
- 42Diawara
- 21Veretout
- 22Zaniolo
- 7Pellegrini
- 8Perotti
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 15Cetin
- 17Ünder
- 19N Kalinic
- 33da Silva Peres
- 37Spinazzola
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 28Demiral
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25Rabiot
- 5Pjanic
- 8Ramsey
- 14Matuidi
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4de Ligt
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Danilo
- 20Pjaca
- 21Higuaín
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
Home TeamRomaAway TeamJuventus
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 0, Juventus 1. Merih Demiral (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.