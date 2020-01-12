Nicky Clark: New deal for Dundee United striker despite season-ending injury

Nicky Clark was injured against Partick Thistle on Saturday

Dundee United forward Nicky Clark is expected to miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle but has agreed terms on a new contract.

The 28-year-old will undergo surgery after picking up the injury during the Scottish Championship leaders' 4-1 win away to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

But sporting director Tony Asghar says a new deal until 2021 for Clark will be confirmed "in the coming days".

"Everyone at United is gutted for Nicky," he said.

"He has had a tremendous season so far and his contribution of goals and consistent performances have played a massive part in us being in the position we find ourselves in currently."

Saturday's win at Firhill took United 17 points clear at the top of the Championship as they moved closer to the title and automatic promotion.

Former Rangers forward Clark joined United from Dunfermline Athletic in 2018 and has scored seven goals this season, all of them in the last 12 games, despite playing a deeper, more creative role.