Nick Cushing: Manchester City Women boss admits tough timing over departure

Nick Cushing helped Manchester City win the Women's FA Cup twice

Nick Cushing says "the time would never be right" for him to leave Manchester City Women after more than six years in charge of the club.

City confirmed on Thursday that Cushing will join MLS side New York City as assistant manager in February.

The 35-year-old has guided City to six major trophies and helped develop a number of England internationals.

"I'm so close to the team," Cushing said. "It's been such a huge part of my life, but I don't define this team."

Cushing saw City beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday to move joint top of the Women's Super League in his first match since announcing his departure.

He will continue as City boss until their home fixture against WSL champions Arsenal on 2 February.

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL Highlights: Manchester City Women 3-1 Everton Women

"Maybe people thought there would be a hangover and a bit of emotion," Cushing said. "But I think the team showed how professional they are at winning football games.

"It's a great opportunity (to move to New York), but I don't think the time ever would have been right for me to leave this team.

"I think I'd always be heartbroken to leave this team. It's the right time now for some reasons, it's not the perfect time but I trust this club and the people around it.

"I won the Continental Cup on the day my daughter was born and didn't go to the birth because this team means so much to me.

"My son was born in the car in 2014 two days before we started pre-season and my wife went off with the baby. I did pre-season and went to La Manga and didn't take paternity leave.

"There's been a million things that have affected my life."