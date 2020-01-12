Holmesdale FC walk off amid 'racist abuse' allegations during Rochester United league game

A team walked off the pitch during a league game in Kent amid claims one of their players was racially abused.

Rochester United against Holmesdale FC in the Southern Counties East League First Division was abandoned during the first half on Saturday.

Holmesdale claim one of their players was abused and subsequently sent off for his off-the-ball reaction.

Rochester say the match referee verbally informed them after the game that no racist remarks had been heard.

In a brief statement, the league said the incident will now be investigated by the relevant football authorities, including the Kent FA.

During the game, Holmesdale FC tweeted: "Holmesdale leave the pitch collectively in protect (sic) after racist remarks towards our player caused a red card."

Rochester chairman Matt Hume, who had been watching from the touchline of the club's ground in Strood, said a Holmesdale player "spat at and head butted" a Rochester player.

"He didn't make an allegation he was racially abused until he had actually been sent off and walked over to the dugout," Hume told Sky Sports News.

"But as chairman and as a club, we're going to wait until the full report from the match officials before we respond in the proper manner.

"I think it's really important that we address these issues really, really well."

The Southern Counties East League, previously known as the Kent League, is a two-division competition at the ninth and 10th tiers of the English football pyramid.

It includes clubs from Kent, south east London and East Sussex.