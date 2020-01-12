Dundee Utd: Robbie Neilson wants Championship won soon as possible

Lawrence Shankland's header set United on their way to victory on Saturday

Dundee United want to clinch the Scottish Championship title as soon as they can after moving 17 points clear, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

United took advantage of call offs elsewhere to extend their lead with a 4-1 win at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Neilson's side have won 17 of their 21 league games this term and are on a run of 11 victories in 12 matches.

"Everyone would want to win it as soon as you can, you want to put it to bed," he told BBC Scotland.

"When you're a club of Dundee United's size, you have to win every week. That's possibly been the difficulty in the past three years - that demand - but the players have shown this season they can do that.

"We've got 15 to go now. We've got a good gap but the demands are here every day."

United started slowly at Firhill on Saturday and needed two crucial interventions from goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist to keep them in the game.

However, after Lawrence Shankland's glanced in a corner just before the break, the league leaders eased to victory, Adrian Sporle netting before Shankland completed his hat trick.

Celtic and Queens Park Rangers are the latest clubs to be linked with the Scotland striker, who has scored 24 times this term, but Neilson expects several of his squad to be coveted.

"We've got a number of players that'll have interest in, but we've stated all along that the cost of getting up to the Premiership far outweighs anything we'd get for any of our players," he said.

"At this moment in time we're not in any position where we're looking to sell."