Mick McDermott: Glentoran boss named Manager of the Month

Glentoran's Mick McDermott has been named December's Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

The Glens went the month unbeaten in the Irish Premiership, which included a 3-0 win over Linfield on Boxing Day.

"It's always good to beat your rivals but the way the league is going this season, we are all main rivals and it's brilliant," said McDermott.

McDermott's men now top the table after beating Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

"If it was up to me, I probably would have given it to Paddy McLaughlin for the job he did at Cliftonville," admitted McDermott.

"It's people like Paddy that drive us on to make sure we are better every single week.

"Some of the matches we have been involved in have been absolutely brilliant and for the supporters, winning 3-0 against Linfield on Boxing Day was massive.

"Any derby is always massive but after losing late on at Windsor earlier in the season, we believed we could win the game.

"I'm delighted that players are being talked about the way they are and winning this award is down to their hard work and efforts."