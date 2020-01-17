Liverpool v Manchester United

Marcus Rashford featured as a substitute in Manchester United's midweek win against Wolves but was forced off through injury

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will monitor Fabinho and Joel Matip, both of whom returned to full training on Wednesday after respective ankle and knee injuries.

The Merseysiders are again set to be without James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a major doubt with a back injury but will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness.

Luke Shaw, who is nursing a hamstring problem, will also be assessed.

Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe remain out, though Eric Bailly could come into contention after playing in a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Manchester United are the only team to have taken points from Liverpool since March last year, but you'd have to be crazy to think they will do it again, wouldn't you?

Well, even leaving aside things you really can't gauge - history and the 'football gods' - there is one other immeasurable but more real factor in their favour, and that is United's ability to raise their game in the really big ones. They're unbeaten in the Premier League this season against the current top four, winning away in the Manchester derby in December.

Even that seems a long time ago now however, as does any thought of Liverpool not cantering to their first league title since 1990.

They'll have to be miles off their game not to win it - that's this game and the league.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We need a very, very good performance to go there and win but we beat [Manchester] City last month, had the PSG game [last season], and need to get to the level of those performances when you go away to the team that's top of the league.

"The last two performances [against Liverpool] at Old Trafford we have drawn twice and been close to winning both games, so we've got some games to look back at and that will give us loads of belief... if we perform to our best we have a chance to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United got their tactics spot on against Liverpool last time but their issue is that, in midfield, they are just not strong enough - the days of them having strong, competitive midfielders are gone.

It is Liverpool who have got a midfield unit now and they also have plenty of options without weakening. Their players know that, if they get in, they have to play well to stay in, otherwise they may not play again for a while.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v King Gary star Tom Davis

United have won five of those matches, with the other five drawn

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

United are winless in their last four league and cup games at Anfield (D2, L2), with their most recent victory in January 2016 when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal in a Premier League match.

Liverpool last hosted United whilst starting the day top of the league in September 1990, winning 4-0 on that occasion.

Liverpool have lost 28 Premier League matches versus Manchester United, eight more than against any other club.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 38 league games (W33, D5), the third longest run by a Premier League side.

Only Arsenal and Chelsea recorded longer undefeated sequences (49 and 40 matches respectively), both of which ended with away defeats to Manchester United.

Liverpool's tally of 61 points is the highest any side has recorded after 21 games in any of Europe's top five leagues (including adjustments for three points for a win).

The Reds won 29 of their past 30 league fixtures, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October 2019.

They have won 18 successive top-flight games at Anfield since drawing with Leicester last January, three short of the club record set in 1972.

The Merseysiders can establish a club record by scoring in each of their opening 22 top-flight fixtures. They have matched their total from the 1933-34 season, when they netted in each of their first 21.

Roberto Firmino's last 10 Liverpool goals have been scored away from Anfield. His last home goal for the club came in a 2-0 win against Porto in the Champions League last April.

Mohamed Salah has failed to score or assist a goal in his four previous appearances against Manchester United.

Manchester United