Burnley v Leicester City

Chris Wood has scored Burnley's only goal in their last four league games

TEAM NEWS

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, who has missed the Clarets' last two games, needs a hernia operation and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Chris Wood is hoping to play despite breaking his nose at Chelsea, while Jay Rodriguez should return after missing out last weekend because of illness.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains out with a knee problem.

The Foxes will monitor defender Wes Morgan, who been absent for the last two matches because of a groin injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Burnley are in a bit of bother. Seven defeats from their past nine league games has brought an alarming slide down the table. Eighth at the end of November, Sean Dyche's men are now just three points above the relegation zone.

Hernia surgery for key striker Ashley Barnes increases Clarets' concerns, as does a tricky run of fixtures. Manchester United and Arsenal are to come after facing a Leicester side who've had a little blip of their own.

That home defeat to Southampton was a big surprise but after a rare full week on the training ground I'm sure Brendan Rodgers will have them firing properly again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester's defeats over Christmas against Manchester City and Liverpool were to be expected - what was far more damaging was drawing at home with Norwich and getting beaten by Southampton in the same period.

The Foxes are still a good side and they will fancy themselves to win this game but I think we are going to see a reaction from Burnley here.

They usually bounce back a lot quicker than this and I have been waiting for Sean Dyche to turn things around - I am sure it will happen this week though.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v King Gary star Tom Davis

They last scored in the opening 45 minutes in November's 3-0 win against West Ham, when they led 2-0 at half-time

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won two of their nine Premier League games against Leicester City, both at home.

Leicester could earn three consecutive league victories against the Clarets for the first time 1906, when the club were still known as Leicester Fosse.

Burnley

Burnley have lost seven of their past nine league matches, including all four since Christmas.

They could lose five successive top-flight fixtures for the first time since a similar sequence between December 1975 and January 1976.

The Clarets have been beaten in 10 of their 11 league games this season against sides in the top half of the table prior to the weekend, with their only point coming in a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Burnley have had 72 open-play sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side. Of these, just 10 have resulted in either a shot or a touch in the opposition box, also a league-low figure.

Excluding penalties, Burnley have conceded two league goals from set-piece situations this season - fewer than any other top-flight side.

Sean Dyche has lost all four of his managerial meetings with Brendan Rodgers - the only adversary he has faced more while losing each match is Arsene Wenger (seven defeats in seven games).

Leicester City