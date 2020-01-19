The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women14:00Chelsea Women
Venue: Meadow Park

Women's Super League: Arsenal v Chelsea

Match report to follow.

Sunday 19th January 2020

  • B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women12:00Man City WomenManchester City Women
  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women12:00Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:00Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
  • Everton WomenEverton Women14:00Reading WomenReading Women
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women15:00Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women
  • West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women15:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1211013553033
2Man City Women1210023152630
3Chelsea Women119203072329
4Reading Women115241720-317
5Tottenham Women125161219-716
6Man Utd Women10505168815
7Everton Women105051414015
8West Ham Women103161321-810
9Brighton Women12237826-189
10B'ham City Women10217518-137
11Bristol City Women11137836-286
12Liverpool Women11038313-103
