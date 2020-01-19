Women's Super League: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 20Smith
- 21Turner
- 5McManus
- 4Turner
- 12Ladd
- 14Groenen
- 19Ross
- 11Galton
- 10Zelem
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 3Okvist
- 7Toone
- 13Ramsey
- 17Arnot
- 18Hanson
Tottenham Women
- 1Morgan
- 29Neville
- 25Godfrey
- 6Filbey
- 21Mitchell
- 14Addison
- 4Green
- 3Percival
- 7Davison
- 19Quinn
- 9Dean
Substitutes
- 2Leon
- 8Peplow
- 11Schillaci
- 15Worm
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
- 26Drew
- Referee:
- Edward Duckworth
Match report to follow.