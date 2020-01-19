Women's Super League: Birmingham City v Manchester City
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Scott
- 25Holloway
- 15Jordan
- 7Arthur
- 37Staniforth
- 20Walker
- 19Whipp
- 11Grant
- 8Williams
Substitutes
- 6Harrop
- 10Visalli
- 13Brooks
- 16Brougham
- 21Kelly
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 11Beckie
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 3Stokes
- 19Weir
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 9Bremer
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 10Stanway
- 16Park
- 17Lee
- 25Wullaert
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match report to follow.