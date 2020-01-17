Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Luton's Dan Potts missed more than a month with a groin injury

Nottingham Forest have no new injury worries, with right-back Tendayi Darikwa their only long-term absentee.

Fellow defender Carl Jenkinson should again make the squad after injury, and Michael Hefele is also available.

Luton could have midfielder Izzy Brown and defender Martin Cranie back, with the pair close to overcoming knocks.

Full-back Dan Potts is pushing for a start after playing 45 minutes on his return from a groin problem in their defeat by Birmingham last weekend.

Match facts