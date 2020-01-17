Championship
Nottm Forest12:00Luton
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Dan Potts
Luton's Dan Potts missed more than a month with a groin injury
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Sunday

Nottingham Forest have no new injury worries, with right-back Tendayi Darikwa their only long-term absentee.

Fellow defender Carl Jenkinson should again make the squad after injury, and Michael Hefele is also available.

Luton could have midfielder Izzy Brown and defender Martin Cranie back, with the pair close to overcoming knocks.

Full-back Dan Potts is pushing for a start after playing 45 minutes on his return from a groin problem in their defeat by Birmingham last weekend.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest haven't hosted Luton in a league game since April 2008, winning 1-0 in League One.
  • Luton haven't won an away league game against Nottingham Forest since March 1983 in the top-flight; they are winless in 11 at the City Ground since (D5 L6).
  • Only Leeds (34) and Fulham (30) have taken more Championship points against teams currently in the bottom-half of the league than Nottingham Forest this season (28).
  • Luton Town have won just five points in 15 Championship games this season against teams currently in the top-half of the league (W1 D2 L12), fewer than any other side.
  • Since the start of last season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored 30 Championship goals - twice as many as any other Forest player.
  • Luton Town have given more Championship minutes to English players than any other club this season (20,555).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
View full Championship table

