Malaga sack coach Victor Sanchez over explicit video
-
- From the section European Football
Malaga have sacked head coach Victor Sanchez four days after he was suspended following the publication of an explicit video of the 43-year-old on social media.
The Spanish second-tier side said Sanchez had been dismissed for "disciplinary reasons", adding that they had been unable to agree terms on a mutual termination of his contract.
"Malaga took this decision in consideration of the serious harm the recent non-sporting events have done to the club," a club statement added.
Malaga B manager Sergio Pellicer will act as first-team coach until a new appointment is made.
Sanchez had previously said he had been blackmailed over the video prior to it being published.
Spanish police are investigating Sanchez's allegation.
A 41-year-old man was detained on Friday for illegally sharing the video online, Spanish police said, adding that the man was released after questioning.
Malaga, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2013, are currently 16th in the Spanish Segunda Division, just one point above the relegation zone.