Corry Evans: NI midfielder suffers suspected broken nose and cheekbone

Evans joined Blackburn from Hull City in 2013

Northern Ireland international Corry Evans has suffered a suspected broken nose and cheekbone in Blackburn Rovers' draw with Preston North End.

The game was halted for several minutes after the midfielder was injured following a high challenge from Preston captain Tom Clarke.

Evans was stretchered off after the incident which happened five minutes into his 200th Rovers appearance.

"He's gone to hospital," said Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray after the game.

"The doctor's first impression was that it was a broken nose and possibly a broken cheekbone. He had an oxygen mask on as he came past the dugout and didn't look too comfortable."

Northern Ireland are away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on 26 March, with a potential final five days later.

Evans has been a regular for Northern Ireland under manager Michael O'Neill in this campaign and will hope to be fit again for the play-offs.

"He'll be fine, though," added Mowbray. "I was a centre half and I was kicked in the face a few times and broke my nose a couple of times.

"He's a loss to us because he's an international footballer and a very, very talented footballer. He anticipates, gets us looking forward on transitions. He was a loss to us going off so early and we wish him well."