Ajax sign Ryan Babel from Galatasaray on loan deal

Ryan Babel has played 133 times for Ajax in two spells, scoring 29 times

Dutch champions Ajax have signed Ryan Babel on loan from Galatasaray until the end of the season.

An Ajax academy product, Netherlands international Babel, 33, previously spent nine years at the club before departing for Liverpool in 2007.

He rejoined Ajax for one season in 2012, and signed a three-year deal at Turkish champions Galatasaray in June.

Ajax, Champions League semi-finalists last season, sit three points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

They will face Spanish side Getafe for a place in the Europa League last 16 following their exit from this season's Champions League group stage.

Capped 63 times at international level, Babel leaves Galatasaray seventh and 10 points adrift of the top in the Super Lig.

He has also had spells at Kasimpasa, Al Ain, Deportivo La Coruna, Besiktas and Fulham since his departure from Ajax in 2013.